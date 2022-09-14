Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days

Durham police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide in less than a week after finding a man’s body in the trunk of a car Tuesday night.

Officers found the body around 7:48 p.m. in the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane in southern Durham near Research Triangle Park. The cause of death is unknown, police said in a news release late Tuesday night.

The release did not give the man’s name, age or other details.

The sudden spike in homicides comes at a time when the number of killings in the Bull City are down from last year.

As of Sept. 10, there had been 28 homicides reported in Durham, down from 35 last year at this time and a five-year average of 36 by this time of year, according to police statistics.

As of Sept 10, there had been a total of 172 people reported shot in Durham, 27 of them fatally, both numbers down slightly from last year.

As recently as last week, Durham City Council members were remarking on a recent decline in deadly gun violence in the city.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s killing is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-560-4440, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous information leading to arrests in felony cases.

