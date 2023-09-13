Body found in trunk of Jaguar parked outside popular Atlanta bathhouse, Georgia cops say

A body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular Atlanta-area bathhouse, Georgia police said.

Officers responded Sept. 12 to Jeju Sauna in Duluth after a “suspicious activity” call, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Gwinnett County Police.

Jeju Sauna, a traditional Korean bathhouse, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to its website.

Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo told WAGA officers were greeted by a man in the parking lot who told them he believed there was a dead body inside a silver Jaguar sedan.

When police opened the back of the car, there was a body inside, according to the release.

Police have not released information on the identity of the body.

Investigators told WSB-TV they are trying to figure out how the caller knew a body was inside the vehicle, but he has not been identified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, WAGA reported.

Duluth is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

