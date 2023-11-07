Body found in trunk outside home leads to homicide investigation

A call regarding a home disturbance in Huntington Beach led to authorities discovering a body in the trunk of a car.

The original call came in late Monday afternoon from a home on Friml Lane, according to law enforcement officials.

Upon arriving and conducting a preliminary investigation, officers were able to locate the body in the back of a sedan parked nearby.

Body found in trunk leads to homicide investigation

Police confirmed to KTLA that no obvious signs of trauma were found on the body, but it is being investigated as an “apparent homicide.”

Details on the gruesome discovery remain limited.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

