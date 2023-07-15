Body found under Clays Ferry Bridge

Human remains were found under the Clays Ferry Bridge Saturday morning, Lexington police said.

Lexington police Lt. Daniel Truex said police were called at 9:59 a.m.

The Fayette County coroner’s office described the body as “unidentified skeletal remains” and said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the gender, age and cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The remains were found by a man who was out searching for his friend, WKYT reported.

The television station reported that Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told them officials think they know the identity of the person, and police had been using helicopters and drones to search for a man in that area.

One lane of southbound Interstate 75 was closed because of the investigation for about four hours Saturday, which resulted in traffic delays.

Truex said the Lexington Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The bridge spans the Kentucky River at the Fayette-Madison county line.