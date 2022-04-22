Body found in vacant home in Upton by kids playing inside, Baltimore Police say

Some children found a body Friday while playing inside a vacant home in Upton on Friday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were summoned shortly before noon to a vacant home in the 1200 block of McCulloh Street to investigate.

“Kids were playing inside the vacant dwelling and discovered the body,” Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said. “The body has been inside the dwelling for some time.”

There were no signs of apparent trauma and homicide detective are investigating, police said. The dwelling is near Booker T. Washington Middle School.