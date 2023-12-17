Body found in vacant North Linden home still under investigation

For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police continue to search for suspects after a body found in a vacant home in north Columbus over a year ago.

Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are investigating a homicide that occurred in September 2022 at a vacant residence in North Linden. Officers responded to reports of a body found in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, 30-year-old Lance Thompson was found shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m. Thompson suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center.

After stating the circumstances around this case were “suspicious,” police sent homicide unit investigators into the house to determine the cause of death. In an update two days later, police said a gunshot wound was determined as the cause of death and identified Thompson as the victim.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.

