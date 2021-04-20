Body found in Valdosta; police investigate

Apr. 20—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a dead body found in Valdosta's south side last week, according to a police statement released Tuesday.

Around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, April 15, officers responded to the 200 block of South Fry Street after someone called E911 to report he had seen someone lying face-down in a ditch, Valdosta police said.

The body is a 30-year-old male, the statement said. No obvious signs of trauma were visible.

The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results, the police said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.