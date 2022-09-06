Body found in vehicle on Labor Day in Fort Smith

There is no foul play suspected in the death of a man found dead in a vehicle in Fort Smith on Labor Day.

A 50-year-old man was found inside a car about 1:18 p.m. Monday, Fort Smith police reported.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a body at 8301 Rogers Ave. Bystanders told police a man was inside the vehicle. The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not find any evidence of foul play, police reported. But the cause of death had not been determined by the coroner.

In a separate case, the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a vehicle in Fort Smith in August remains under investigation.

The boy was found in a car on a day temperatures were above 100 degrees. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Authorities continued to investigate that case Tuesday.

More:Investigation into death of 3-year-old boy found in hot car continues

High temperatures in Fort Smith this week will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.

The autopsy reports from the coroner's office were not available Tuesday for the Sebastian County cases.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith police investigate death of man found in car Monday