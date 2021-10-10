Body found by visitor along Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, officials say

Officials are investigating after a body was found Saturday along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

A visitor called at 1:14 p.m. to report the body, and law enforcement rangers responded and found the deceased man below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The cause of death in unknown, and the NPS said it’s investigating along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

No other information was available as of Sunday morning.

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles and connects the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, according to the National Park Service.

The Yadkin Valley Overlook is in Blowing Rock, about 97 miles northwest of Charlotte.

