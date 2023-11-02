Body found in water off Point Mugu Beach, authorities say
A body was recovered after being found in the water off Point Mugu Beach, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.
A body was recovered after being found in the water off Point Mugu Beach, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.
The 25-year-old social media star says, "Presently, beauty is mind. So when I feel good in my mind, that is beautiful to me."
Both of Díaz's parents were kidnapped last Saturday, but his mother was rescued hours later.
TikTok is pushing back on critics who claim the video app is falling short in its content moderation duties amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Paramount said its June streaming price hike "won't be the last price increase that we do."
Investors pushed Coinbase's stock lower after the exchange said trading volumes dropped as it posted its seventh quarterly loss in a row.
Use this code to save.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
In a TikTok that’s been viewed 3.5 million times, a user demonstrated how to successfully pair a claw clip with a hat for two hairstyles in one. The post Yes, you can wear a claw clip and a hat at the same time — here’s how appeared first on In The Know.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour put the classic red lip look back in the spotlight but these bold shades are perfect if you're 40, 50, 60 — and beyond.
The top-rated Sonicare is loved by more than 19,000 Amazon shoppers.
With gold and silver accents and a glossy finish that's perfect for the holiday season, this limited-edition version of the viral Stanley tumbler is on everyone's wishlist.
The cold weather is coming.
After testifying that he was not involved in preparing financial documents regarding his father’s financial condition, prosecutors show him evidence that starkly contradicts that claim.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Cruz is calling it a career after 19 years, eight teams and 464 home runs.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said Thursday, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. Excited to announce that @SpaceX @Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow!
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.
Save big on beloved buds and headphones (up to 40% off) that will leave you in audio bliss.
NASA will soon start testing what's dubbed as the world’s first commercial spaceplane capable of orbital flight. All going well, Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser will make it first supply run to the International Space Station in April.
Investors are betting the Fed is done with its rate-hiking campaign, taking heart from Chair Jerome Powell's comments.