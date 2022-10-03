Body found after water search in Chelmsford

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon, according to the town’s police department.

Police told Boston 25′s Litsa Pappas that the man was reported missing from his kayak just after 12:00 p.m. Police, fire and dive team crews combed the waters for several hours.

Environmental police also provided a sonar buoy to aide the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories