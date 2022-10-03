Body found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon, according to the town’s police department.

Police told Boston 25′s Litsa Pappas that the man was reported missing from his kayak just after 12:00 p.m. Police, fire and dive team crews combed the waters for several hours.

BREAKING: Police tell me they recovered a man’s body from this lake in Chelmsford after he was reported missing from his boat just after noon today. Search just ended. Gathering details for @boston25 at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/tESBxj9Zqz — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) October 3, 2022

Environmental police also provided a sonar buoy to aide the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

