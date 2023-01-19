Body found Wednesday in Barling

BARLING - A body was found Wednesday in an area where search and rescue teams have been looking for a missing man, authorities report.

The identity of the person had not been released Thursday morning.

The body was taken to the state crime laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification. The name of the person found -- once determined -- will be released after notification of family members, authorities said Thursday.

Police have been searching the Barling area for Riley Beneux, 26, and his vehicle was reportedly found at Spring Hill Park in Barling by the Arkansas River.

Spring Hill Park is in an area along the Arkansas River. The body was not found in the river but in the area of the park. Barling borders Fort Smith in Sebastian County.

A helicopter was used in the search along with crews from several counties, Barling police reported. The search was near lock and dam 13, the Sebastian County Sheriff's office reports.

Barling detective Nathan Mayhugh said search and rescue crews located the body in a wooded area near P Street about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reported Beneux had told his family he was going to a gymnasium and did not return.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: A body was found Wednesday by Barling police