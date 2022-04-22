Body found in west Charlotte subdivision, prompting homicide investigation, CMPD says

A body was found late Thursday, April 21, in a west Charlotte subdivision, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the discovery was made around 10:45 p.m. near the 3000 block of Markland Drive. The neighborhood of single-family homes is in the Capitol Drive area west of Carolina Golf Club on West Boulevard.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. ... Upon arrival officers located an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said in a news release.

“The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Tips can be offered anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.