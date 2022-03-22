Body found in West Chester pond is man who was missing

Mar. 22—WEST CHESTER TWP. — A man found dead Saturday in a West Chester pond has been identified as Alexander Enslen, who has been missing since Jan. 31, according to West Chester Police and the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Enslen was found dead in the water by a person walking a dog in the area near Fountains Boulevard. Police notified Enslen's family Saturday night that a body had been discovered, but there was no confirmation until Monday about the identity.

The Butler County Coroner's Office lists Enslen's cause of death as an accidental drowning.

West Chester Police conducted a briefing last week outlining the search for 31-year-old Enslen who disappeared about 1 a.m. while walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. They asked the public and other area law enforcement officials to help in the search.

Middletown Police offered help, putting the word on the street to be on the lookout Enslen or anything that might point to his whereabouts. Enslen's girlfriend lives in the Towne Mall area, and investigators thought it was possible someone gave him a ride to that area.

West Chester Police previously searched the pond where Enslen was found, but the weather conditions, including ice and snow, made it difficult, according to Barb Wilson, township spokesperson.

The night Enslen went missing, he had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cell phone at home. Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking and he got into a confrontation at the bar. He was asked leave, and he left with a friend and walked around the area.

"For an unknown reason, Alex took off running," Tivin said. Detectives were able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ended behind Domino's Pizza where he was pictured on security video walking alone.