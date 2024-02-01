Body found in Willoughby off Route 91

Jan. 31—The body of a man has been found by Willoughby Police at the Route 91 southbound embankment.

According to a department news release, on Jan. 31 at about 12:30 p.m., several Willoughby Service Department employees were walking along the berm picking up garbage when they saw what appeared to be a body adjacent to the rear parking lot of Swenson's parking lot located at 24725 Euclid Ave.

Willoughby PD units responded and located a badly decomposed male at the base of the embankment near foliage.

BCI Technicians and members of the Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene to assist. The male's body was later transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The body is described as a white male, who was wearing Asics tennis shoes (gray with blue logo), navy blue jogging pants and a sweatshirt and a black striped T-shirt.

Anyone with information can contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.