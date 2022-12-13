Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive.

Someone called police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.

Police say the body was burning when they arrived.

Officials have not confirmed the age or gender of the victim.

Homicide investigators are now working to determine what happened.

