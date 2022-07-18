A man was found dead in a wooded area off Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.

Delaware State Police responded to "a wooded area where homeless individuals are known to frequent," near East Atlantic Apartments, for a death investigation at about 11:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will identify the man after his family is notified. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Body found in wooded area off Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach