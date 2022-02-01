Body found in woods in Dallas may be woman reported missing in Fort Worth, police say

A body that was found on Monday in woods in Dallas may be that of a woman who was reported missing in Fort Worth, authorities said.

The body was found about 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of Natures Way, Dallas police said. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office had not determined the person’s name.

This case is being investigated as an unexplained death, police said.

Relatives of Jocelyn Nunez feared that she may be lost and in danger, according to a Fort Worth police advisory that the department issued on Sunday afternoon. It was not clear on what date Nunez was reported missing.

Nunez is a kindergarten teacher at a charter school, International Leadership of Texas, in Arlington, WFAA-TV reported.