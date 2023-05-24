Body found wrapped in tarp in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood; police investigating as homicide

Police are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, the body was found wrapped in a tarp in a wooded area around the 400 block of Ardary Street at 10:36 a.m.

The victim is described as a male. His age wasn’t specified.

Police said the victim’s death is an apparent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Student shot, killed outside Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy Beloved Albert Gallatin kindergarten teacher dies unexpectedly Electricity costs to rise in June, West Penn Power customers to see 20.7% increase VIDEO: Pittsburgh police looking for 2 suspects after assault, kidnapping DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts