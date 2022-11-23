Body found in Wyandotte County Lake; sheriff’s office opens death investigation

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office opened a death investigation Tuesday after a body was discovered in Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

In a brief statement on Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s department said deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to Wyandotte County Lake on a report of a body. A dead man was found in the water and his body was removed from the lake by authorities, the sheriff’s department said.

Circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known. Authorities had yet to disclose the identity of the man on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office was asking anyone who may have information about their death investigation to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.