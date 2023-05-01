Body found in Wyandotte County woods matched to missing Kansas City, Kansas man: Police

Human remains discovered by a hiker in a wooded part of Wyandotte County were confirmed to be a man who disappeared from Kansas City, Kansas in 2021, according to police.

Justin Siwek, 32, had been reported missing since Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, from the Days Inn motel at 7721 Elizabeth Avenue. His family provided DNA samples to police that positively identified his remains, which were found April 16, Kansas City, Kansas police said.

Detective Bryan Minich of KCKPD said in a statement that “there is still much work to be done to determine what led to his death.”

“We know that his family has been through a great deal in the nearly two years since Justin went missing, and hope that this discovery brings them a small degree of closure,” Minich said.

Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said Kansas City, Kansas detectives have considered the possibility of foul play since Siwek vanished nearly two years ago. She said Monday that possibility remains open, though the department awaits further information from the autopsy.

Siwek’s death is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Kansas City, Kansas police continued to ask anyone who might have information about the case to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.