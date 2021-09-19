Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. CBS News' Tom Hanson reports.

  • Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman Gabby Petito

    The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.

  • Investigators Believe They’ve Found Gabby Petito’s Remains At A Wyoming Campground

    The body matched Petito’s description, but forensic testing is still underway to confirm her identity.View Entire Post ›

  • Body found in Wyoming park near Gabby Petito search

    Authorities confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito was found in Grand Teton on Sunday.

  • WEB EXTRA: FBI Press Conference On Body Found Near Search Area For Gabby Petito

    The FBI said the remains are consistent with her description, but wouldn't give a definitive yes.

  • Body matching description of missing Gabby Petito found in remote area of Wyoming

    (Reuters) -Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming for the missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman on Sunday but said they had not yet made a formal identification of the remains. The body was discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesman Charles Jones said. "Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Jones told an afternoon news conference.

  • Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

    Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming. More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area of the Gulf Coast. “His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week," North Port Police tweeted Saturday.

  • Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

    Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend who refused to speak to authorities about her whereabouts, is now also missing after becoming a person of interest in Petito’s missing person case.

  • Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

    Police said they spoke with the family at the family's request. Laundrie and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, left in July on a journey that took them to national parks out West.

  • Body found in Wyoming "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito

    Officials said the body has not been officially identified, and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

  • Did Van-Life Boyfriend Vanish in Gator-Infested Wilderness?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastFlorida police didn’t find anything Saturday as they searched a wilderness preserve Saturday for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, “van-life” YouTuber Gabby Petito.“Our search of the Carlton is being called this evening due to darkness. Nothing found. Efforts will begin again Sunday morning,” North Port police wrote on Twitter. North Port cops said Laundrie’s family told investigators they believe he entered the 25

  • FBI gives update on Gabby Petito

    WPBF's Gianna Caserta has the details.

  • Authorities believe they have found the remains of Gabby Petito near Grand Teton National Park

    FBI agent Charles Jones said "human remains were discovered consistent with the description" of Petito but they're waiting on forensic confirmation.

  • Body 'matching the description' of Gabby Petito found at Wyoming camp site

    US law enforcement said Sunday a body found in a US national forest in Wyoming, where a search was underway for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, matches the description of the missing woman, whose disappearance has gripped the country.

