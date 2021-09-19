Body found in Wyoming consistent with Gabby Petito’s description, officials say

A body discovered in rural Wyoming is consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose disappearance has prompted widespread search efforts, the FBI confirmed Sunday.

The identity of the human remains found in a Teton County camping area hasn’t been determined, with officials saying at a press conference that a full forensic report still needs to be conducted.

A cause of death has also not been released following the discovery of the body.

Authorities said they notified Petito’s family that human remains were found. An investigation into Petito’s disappearance is ongoing.

Investigators previously said that Petito’s family contended they last spoke with her in August, when she was visiting Grand Teton National Park during a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laurie, that began on Long Island.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Police are calling Laundrie a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Petito. The two embarked on the road trip in July, but Laundrie, 23, returned alone to his parent’s home in North Florida on Sept. 1.

“He is not wanted for a crime,” North Port, Fla., police previously said.

In a tweet Sunday, North Port Police said, “Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

FBI officials from Denver confirmed Saturday that they were carrying out ground surveys of Grand Teton National Park in the search for Petito.

Dozens of Florida law enforcement officials, meanwhile, began early on Sunday a second day of combing through a 24,000 square-acre wildlife park on the Gulf Coast in search of Laundrie, whose family said they last saw him Tuesday.

Social media posts revealed Petito and Laudrie had planned to arrive in Oregon in October.