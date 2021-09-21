A body found in Wyoming is identified as Gabby Petito

A body found in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday was confirmed to be the remains of missing 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County coroner's office, the FBI said. The cause of death has not been determined.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," FBI Denver special agent Michael Schneider said in a press release.

Petito's missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, remains a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information about his role or whereabouts should contact the authorities, per the FBI.

Catch up quick: Petito was documenting her road trip through Western national parks using the #vanlife hashtag on social media. Her family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

The last known communications with Petito happened on Aug. 30.

Laundrie is the last known person to have seen Petito, and he hasn't been seen since last week. Authorities spent the weekend searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, after Laundrie's parents said that was his last known location.

