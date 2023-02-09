Body found was young High Point man

Feb. 9—WALLBURG — The body found on the campus of Ledford Middle School last week was an 18-year-old from High Point, Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigators say.

Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that Tanner Michael Jones was the person found dead at the school the morning of Feb. 1. Jones was a 2022 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, according to his obituary, in which his family said Jones was a "loyal, loving and sweet kid" who found joy in playing video games and riding dirt bikes.

"He had a unique sense of humor and got along with everyone," the obituary said.

Investigators initially didn't release information about the person found dead about 6 a.m. on Feb. 1 and have released few other details.

In a post to the Next Door social media site, a woman who said she was Jones' mother wrote that Jones had been dropped off at the school parking lot by someone he had argued with.

"We don't know who he was with or who left him in a parking lot. He called me to put money in his account to get him an Uber home, which I did, but he never made it home," she wrote. "Apparently the Uber driver didn't see him and left. They found him leaning against a door to get out of the rain."

Simmons said that the sheriff's office is "still awaiting toxicology reports, and that could take some time."

The sheriff's office has called it an isolated and random incident and no threat to the public.

In a statement last week, Davidson County Schools said no connection to Ledford Middle School appeared to be involved.

