A body was found and young Midlands man and woman have been arrested, SC sheriff says

Days after a body was found, a young man and woman were arrested, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sumter residents Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah Desaire Patrick, 21, were taken into custody Nov. 30, four days after a deadly shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ortiz-Bossie was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. Patrick was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Ortiz-Bosie and Patrick were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where Ortiz-Bossie remains after his bond was denied, according to the release. Patrick’s cash bond was set at $10,000, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 10 p.m. on Nov. 26, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area near the intersection of Seminole Road and Cone Street, according to the release. That’s near Lakewood High School.

At the scene, deputies spoke to witnesses and began searching for evidence, which was when they discovered a man’s body lying on the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The man, later identified as Shaquan Malik Logan, died at the scene after being shot multiple times, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about how law enforcement identified Ortiz-Bossie as the shooter was not available, but he was taken into custody by members of the sheriff’s office last Thursday, according to the release.

Patrick was interviewed by investigators and charged accessory after the fact because of her involvement with the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Further information about Patrick’s involvement was not available.

Patrick was out on bond from a May 2022 arrest when Logan was killed, Sumter County court records show.

She is facing two pending charges for attempted murder, and a single count of discharging firearms into a dwelling from the 2022 arrest, according to court records. Her bond was set at $80,000 on the combined charges from the 2022 arrest, court records show.

Ortiz-Bossie was also out on bond when Logan was killed, according to court records. He’s still facing pending charges from a January 2023 arrest when he was charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a vehicle while occupied, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy, court records show. His bond was set at $75,000 from the January arrest, according to court records.

There was no word on a motive for Logan’s fatal shooting, but the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing despite the arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.