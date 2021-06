Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday. The closure of Apple Daily would undermine the former British colony's reputation as an open and free society and send a warning to other companies that could be accused of colluding with a foreign country, media advocacy groups said. Another senior company source with direct knowledge of the matter said the freezing of the firm's core assets - before any trial or due legal process proved any criminality - had made it impossible to pay wages or even electricity bills.