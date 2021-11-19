Body of fugitive missing for 16 years found in South Carolina, where he lived under alias

The decomposing body of a fugitive wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child was found in South Carolina, where he had been living for more than a dozen years under an alias, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Frederick McLean, 70, was placed on the “15 Most Wanted” list of fugitives by the Marshals in 2006. He was discovered dead at a Seneca home on Nov. 6 when a concerned neighbor checked on him after he was not seen for weeks, the Marshals said Friday in a statement.

McLean was wanted by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and he was identified as “high risk for sexually assaulting young girls,” the Marshals said.

Frederick McLean has been on the run since 2005. (U.S. Marshals Service)

He allegedly assaulted one victim, who is now an adult “more than 100 times” for about a two-year period beginning when she was 5-years-old, according to the Marshals.

An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2005.

“We wish McLean’s fate had been determined by a court of law 15 years ago,” U.S. Marshal Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California said in the statement.

“The investigators working on this case never gave up," Stafford said. "We hope McLean’s death brings some sense of closure for the victims and their families, especially knowing he can never hurt another child.”

McLean’s body was found at the home where he lived for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald. The Marshals said he was positively identified following an autopsy on Nov. 15, when a fingerprint was compared to known fingerprints for McLean.

No foul play is suspected in his death, officials said.

McLean’s case is ongoing to determine if he received any help to elude capture, the Marshals said.

During his years on the lam, McLean used multiple aliases and also lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Anderson, South Carolina, Stafford said.

“Because of his alleged crimes, we are concerned there may be other victims out there,” he said.