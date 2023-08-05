Body of Ga. mother who went missing in July recovered, authorities say

The search for a Georgia mother who went missing in July has ended.

Rockdale County deputies confirmed that the body of Imani Roberson, a mother of four, has been found.

has ended.

Roberson was last seen on July 16 along Plantation Blvd. in Conyers in her white Mazda SUV.

Last week, investigators found her car abandoned in south Fulton County, nearly 30 miles from where she disappeared. It had been burned from the inside out.

Deputies confirmed that one person has been arrested however, they did not specify their involvement in the investigation.

On Friday evening, Rockdale County SWAT teams and Atlanta police surrounded an apartment on Metropolitan Pkwy. and after a brief standoff, arrested the individual.

Channel 2 Action News got exclusive video from the apartment as the SWAT situation unfolded.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 9 a.m. Saturday to provide a full update on the investigation into Roberson’s death and disappearance.

Roberson was the mother of a 1-month-old baby, a 3-year-old, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old. She left to take the infant and the 3-year-old home. It’s unclear if she ever made it there. Her mother reported her missing several days later after not hearing from her daughter.

It’s unclear where the children are now, but the family said they are safe.

“I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help. These babies need their mother,” her mother said during a news conference.

