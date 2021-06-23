Body of girl wearing ‘Lilo & Stitch’ shirt discovered in Texas county. Who is she?

A girl in her teens was found dead in a secluded area of Texas county, but her name and cause of death remain of mystery, officials say.

Her body was discovered Friday morning off a road in Wharton County, a rural county about 70 miles southwest of Houston. The girl, who was estimated to be 14 to 17 years old, had black or dark brown hair that was shoulder length.

She wore a shirt with the word “OHANA” in blue and an image of the Disney character Stitch from the 2002 movie “Lilo & Stitch,” according to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

She also wore a lightweight jacket by the brand Love Tree. Her shorts had images of coffee mugs and doughnuts.

Her race hasn’t been determined due to decomposition.

“The body was pretty decomposed, but I would say a matter of months at the most,” Capt. BJ Novak told KTRK.

A person clearing land in the area found the girl’s body in tall grass, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of three pieces of jewelry the girl was wearing.

A girl who was found dead in Wharton County, Texas, was wearing this jewelry. Photo from Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

Novak told McClatchy News the girl’s death is being investigated as a homicide “until proven otherwise.” Investigators are awaiting final autopsy results, which could take up to six weeks to be completed.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating the death.

“A teenage girl who had her whole life ahead of her and it was taken away from her,” Novak told KTRK. “We definitely want to find out what happened to her and who is responsible for this.”

