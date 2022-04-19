Body with gunshot found in Lowndes

Apr. 19—VALDOSTA — A dead body with a gunshot wound was found in Lowndes County Tuesday.

At about 8 a.m., deputies responded to the 7200 block of Club Road in southern Lowndes County in reference to a "suspicious event," according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies found the body of a dead Black male partially in the roadway. The body had a gunshot wound, the statement said.

The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. The coroner's office was called out about 8:50 a.m., Lowndes County Coroner Ashley Fiveash said.

The deceased's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Paulk said investigators have several "persons of interest" in the case.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2900 or the Lowndes County dispatch non-emergency number at (229) 245-5270.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.