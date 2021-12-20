Body with gunshot wound found outside apartment in University City, CMPD says

A body was found overnight outside an apartment building in northeast Charlotte and police say the victim had been shot.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

An identity for the victim has not been released.

It happened Monday, Dec. 20, in the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard, which is north of the intersection of University City Boulevard and East Mallard Creek Church Road.

“Shortly before 12:10 a.m., ... officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon,” CMPD said.

“When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound outside of the apartment building. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Cecil Brisbon told WBTV at the scene a social event was in progress nearby when the shooting happened.

“When officers originally arrived on scene, they got out to what could best be described as a party environment,” Brisbon told the station. “So there was definitely a type of gathering out here because people heard shots fired. There were several people leaving in a panic.”

Anyone who with information is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide United at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Anonymous tips can be offered via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.