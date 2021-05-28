Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

A California man was found dead in the open desert 10 days after he vanished in Joshua Tree National Park, officials said.

Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa’s body was found Wednesday in open desert near Twentynine Palms, the San Bernardino County Coroner said. He was 20 years old and lived in Oceanside.

“The incident is being investigated by the National Parks Service and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department,” the coroner said in a news release.

Missing hiker at Joshua Tree National Park hasn’t been seen in 9 days, officials say

On May 16, Espinosa was dropped off at Joshua Tree by a family member, according to the National Park Service.

“Park staff became aware that he may be in the park on Sunday, May 23, and began a search that day,” park officials said. “He is believed to be alone.”

National Park Service officials said they initiated a missing person search Sunday to find Espinosa, who was last seen walking into the desert with a canteen.

Joshua Tree has “few facilities” and covers 800,000 acres of desert land. Elevation greatly varies in the park, ranging from 536 feet to 5,814 feet, and the weather can change quickly.

This California park saw a surge of tourists — and expects more. How to plan your trip

Hiker breaks leg at Joshua Tree, spends 40 hours stranded in desert heat, video shows

Yellowstone waters can be boiling or freezing — but tourists keep jumping in, NPS says

Recommended Stories

  • Reservations required at more US parks this summer

    Hikers to Indian Head in the Adirondacks come with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advance reservations. (May 28)

  • These 3 places in the U.S. are most at risk of being battered by a hurricane

    Every coastline in the North Atlantic is vulnerable to tropical storms, but some areas are more susceptible to hurricane destruction than others. To understand why as the region heads into what’s forecast to be another busy hurricane season, let’s look more closely at how tropical storms form and what turns them into destructive monsters. Three key ingredients are needed for a hurricane to form: warm sea surface water that’s at least about 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.5 C), a thick layer of moisture extending from the sea surface to roughly 20,000 feet and minimal vertical wind shear so the thunderstorm can grow vertically without interruption.

  • Tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

    The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when tracking technology showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees. Meanwhile, nine other ships, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were digitally monitored moving nearby at an identical speed and direction with sudden draft changes, indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude though apparently out at sea. The Berlina’s impossible journey could represent the next frontier of how rogue states and their enablers manipulate GPS-like tracking systems to hide their movements while circumventing sanctions, maritime experts say.

  • Michael Lewis Says His Heart Is Broken After 19-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    Reuters/Lucas JacksonMichael Lewis, the financial journalist and author of Moneyball, The Big Short, The Fifth Risk, and the current bestseller The Premonition, has confirmed that his 19-year-old daughter was killed with her boyfriend in a head-on car crash this week.Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon collision near Truckee, California. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Schultz was driving the car when it crossed lanes and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck. The 45-year-old truck driver is said to have had minor injuries.In a devastating statement, Michael Lewis told news site Berkleyside: “We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced... She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”The teen’s mother, Tabitha Soren, is a former MTV political correspondent. She told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement: “Dixie was a fighter—and not just for herself but for everyone... She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room. She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did.”Schultz’s aunt, Locke Schultz Jaeger, said the couple was in Tahoe on vacation. They got together when they met at Berkeley High School. “Ross loved his friends and he loved his family and, boy, did he love Dixie, who died with him.” she said. “They were funny, they were charming, and they were both very smart. They were kind and they had friendships and relationships that were the deepest and most incredible bond.”California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams said it’s not yet clear why the car carrying Schultz and Lewis veered into oncoming traffic. Authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and the CHP is looking for more witnesses to help them piece together why the collision happened.In 2009, Lewis published Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood, about raising his three kids. He also wrote Playing to Win about how he got involved in Dixie’s softball league and the family’s experience with travel sports teams.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home

    The dogs, family pets, attacked the girl while her father had stepped out of the room, officials said.

  • Runner makes stunning comeback from last place

    University of Michigan athlete Ziyah Holman made a remarkable comeback as she helped her team win a 4×400-meter relay race.

  • 3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

    A freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters roughly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the coast of Imabari in Ehime prefecture. The Byakko collided Thursday night with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink.

  • Here’s What Would Happen If Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Blew

    The YouTuber RealLifeLore has put together a look at what would happen if the Yellowstone Supervolcano blew, and it is frightening. The post Here’s What Would Happen If Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Blew appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • First Look: Forget the Concept, the Real $18.7 Million Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is Here—and It’s Spectacular

    We got a sneak (virtual) peek at the actual one-off, 1,500 hp hypercar inspired by the 1930’s-era Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

  • LeAnn Rimes Just Showed Off Her Super Toned Abs And Her Do-Anywhere Workout On IG

    Brb, taking notes.

  • Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

    First, there were gunshots. Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades.

  • Prince Harry's Last Name Is So Complicated Now That He's Stepped Down From Royal Duties

    This is truly a JOURNEY.

  • Twenty golden retrievers discovered in meat markets rehomed in Florida

    Florida charity managed to provide loving homes for its furry friends from China

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • Canes move on to the second round, eliminate Predators in overtime

    The Hurricanes avoided an unpredictable Game 7 when Sebastian Aho won Game 6 in overtime, the fourth straight OT game against the Preds.