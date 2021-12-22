Body of hit-and-run victim found in December likely struck in October, Dayton police say

Dec. 21—Dayton police detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Richard Hunt, 53, was found deceased around 4:35 p.m. Dec. 7 in a tree line in the 400 block of Free Pike, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.

It was determined that Hunt likely was struck by a vehicle sometime in October. Detectives say the vehicle that struck Hunt fled and the accident was never reported.

Now, police are asking for anyone who may have information to call detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142, or to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

"Any tip or piece of information is significant. Anything pertaining to this investigation will be helpful to detectives in potentially solving the case," police said.