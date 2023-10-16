Body of homeless man found floating in North Oconee River

Athens-Clarke police are investigating the death of a man whose body was floating in the North Oconee River on Sunday.

The body was seen by a 20-year-old Atlanta man who observed the body floating facedown in the river near the Willow Street bridge off North Avenue, according to police.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department and Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson were all notified and had the body pulled from the river.

Police reported finding a blanket, shoes and bookbag that contained the identification for a 62-year-old white male. Wilson said Monday he was still attempting to notify the next of kin. The man was listed as homeless.

A cell phone was also located.

Police reported that at the morgue, officers looked for indications of foul play, but found no obvious signs.

The body was sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

