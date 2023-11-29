Body hunters found in tarp was shot many times, but SC coroner doesn’t know man’s identity

The body found by hunters wrapped in a tarp in the woods had been shot multiple times, according to the Sumter County coroner, but that office still doesn’t know the man’s identity.

An autopsy performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston determined the victim was a Black man between 18 to 45 years old, the coroner’s office said in a news release. The coroner said the man had a slim build, and was believed to be about 5-foot-7 and weighed between 117-150 pounds.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, a group of hunters made the grisly discovery about 30-40 feet off Cimmaron Road, Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The hunters said they noticed a strong smell emitting from the tarp, according to the release. There were six hunters in the group, and they immediately called 911, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker said he estimated the body had been in the woods between 1-2 weeks.

In an effort to identify the man, the coroner’s office released more information following the autopsy.

The man had a short or balding hair style with short facial hair, and had some dental work done in the past that included a silver metal crown on one tooth and fillings on a few others, according to the release.

The man had multiple tattoos, including one that said:

▪ “MURKCITY” on the upper right chest with a skull design under it

▪ A lion’s head on the upper left chest

▪ A phrase believed to say “INHALE THE FUTURE, EXHALE THE PAST” on the left arm

▪ A star design along with another design that was not legible which appears to continue down the right forearm

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the coroner’s office at 803-436-2111, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.