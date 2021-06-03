Body of Idaho fisherman found near Grangeville. Man went missing on May 22

The body of a fisherman who went missing on May 22 has been found, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

David Spencer, whose boat capsized during a weekend fishing trip on the Lower Salmon River, near Grangeville, was found on Wednesday evening, officials said. The accident occurred near the Pine Bar Recreation Area, and Spencer, a Cottonwood local, was found downriver of that site, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Spencer was fishing with his brother when the engine stalled while headed upstream, according to a statement to police from his brother, who was piloting the craft. In rapids, the boat capsized, and Spencer’s brother was able to swim to shore. He hiked nearly 2 miles back to their campsite, according to Brian Hewson, chief deputy at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, three men who had volunteered as part of the search effort discovered Spencer’s body 19 miles downstream, according to Hewson.

“It kind of breaks my heart,” Hewson said. “We were just blessed with the type of people who were showing up to help ... what happened yesterday really aids in the closure and the mindset of the family.”

Many police and rescue agencies were involved in the search for Spencer over the 11 days he was missing, including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Search and Rescue, Cottonwood Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, Grangeville Mountain Rescue and Life Flight.

The 31-year-old was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, according to deputies.