Body ID'd after being found in Butler County ravine

Mar. 22—A 46-year-old Middletown man has been identified as the person found dead Friday evening by a stranded motorist in Butler County.

A woman stopped by car trouble found the body of a man on Ohio 4 near Oxford State Road in Lemon Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The man was identified today by the Butler County Sheriff's Office as Ray Lawson.

Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix released no information Monday about the man, and the office could not confirm any information, including whether an autopsy had been conducted.

The woman was traveling south on Ohio 4 at about 5 p.m. when her vehicle became disabled and she pulled off to the berm, said Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer of the sheriff's office. While waiting for help, the woman looked over the guardrail and saw the body of a man.

Dwyer said the investigation is ongoing, but "there does not appear to be any overt foul play."

A deputy traveling north on Ohio 4 to the scene with lights on was preparing to go over the median to the woman when his cruiser was hit from behind. The other driver was not injured, but the deputy did sustain non-life-threatening injuries, Dwyer said.

The sobbing caller told the 911 dispatcher she went down the ravine to the man, who was wearing a black coat. She said he was gray and she was sure he was dead.