Body ID'ed as runaway teen

Jun. 21—COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office announced that an investigation concluded that the body of a male discovered in the Ohio River back in April was 15-year-old Darrien Otta.

Otta, a Dawson Bryant High School student, was reported as a runaway juvenile on April 18, 2023.

Nine days later, the Ceredo Kenova Police Department and the Kenova Police Department found a deceased male in the Ohio River near Twelve Pole Creek.

Authorities said the body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston, West Virginia, for cause of death and identification.

According to the sheriff's office, through the investigation and cooperation of Otta's grandmother/guardian, DNA and dental records helped identify the body as Otta's.

The forensic odontologist with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children positively identified Otta on Wednesday.

According to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, the body showed no signs of foul play.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said he would "like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Darrien Otta. You are in our prayers. I would also like to thank the help from the Kenova Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for going above and beyond in helping give the family closure."