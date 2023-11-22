Body identified in 45-year-old cold case

Nov. 22—A body found 45 years ago in eastern Laurel County has been identified as a man from Atlanta, Georgia.

Kentucky State Police Detective James Royal re-opened the case by sending evidence preserved over this time to the FBI Laboratories, where it was utilized in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) fingerprint database, in an attempt to identify the victim in an ongoing murder investigation.

The man was identified as Michael Murray. Murray was originally from Atlanta, Georgia but was believed to have been living in California around the time of his death.

KSP Trooper and Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington with the London Post 11 said that Murray's body was found on Coon Club Road, just off Farris Road in eastern Laurel County.

How and why Murray was in the Laurel County area remains unknown. How and why his body was taken to the Coon Club area is another unknown part of the investigation, although Pennington did confirm that the cause of death is believed to be homicide.

After the identity of Murray was confirmed, the search for next of kin began. Pennington said Murray had a sister living in North Carolina.

Anyone who has information regarding the death of Murray is urged to call Detective James Royal with Kentucky State Police Post 11 — London at (606) 878-6622.