Body identified for man found along U.S. 321 in Gaston County
Police have identified the body found Tuesday afternoon just North of Dallas along U.S. 321.
Gaston County Police have confirmed the identity of Glen A. Miller, 56-year-old a Black man originally from Ohio. Given the circumstances, authorities are treating this incident as a homicide and are actively investigating, according to a press release.
The body was found along U.S. 321 northbound near Ratchford Drive shortly after 4 p.m. after a law enforcement officer from a different agency spotted the man from the road and contacted the Gaston County Police Department to take over the investigation.
Authorities say he appears to have had a pre-existing injury to his lower left leg, but a cause of death has not been determined.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective H. King at 704-866-3320. Tips can also be called or texted to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, the release said.
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Body identified for man found along U.S. 321 in Gaston County