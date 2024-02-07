Police have identified the body found Tuesday afternoon just North of Dallas along U.S. 321.

Gaston County Police have confirmed the identity of Glen A. Miller, 56-year-old a Black man originally from Ohio. Given the circumstances, authorities are treating this incident as a homicide and are actively investigating, according to a press release.

The body was found along U.S. 321 northbound near Ratchford Drive shortly after 4 p.m. after a law enforcement officer from a different agency spotted the man from the road and contacted the Gaston County Police Department to take over the investigation.

Authorities say he appears to have had a pre-existing injury to his lower left leg, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective H. King at 704-866-3320. Tips can also be called or texted to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Body identified for man found along U.S. 321 in Gaston County