Body identified as missing NC resident who vanished after meeting man on social media

A body found in Georgia was identified as a North Carolina resident who vanished in January, officials say.

Remains were found Jan. 18 on the banks of the Savannah River, according to an April 4 Wilmington Police Department news release. North Carolina police worked with Georgia officials to identify them.

The missing person identified by police as 27-year-old KC Lee Johnson was also referred to as Casey Johnson by an LGBTQ center. McClatchy News has reached out to Johnson’s loved ones for confirmation.

Police said Johnson had been reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 14 after last being seen on Friday, Jan. 13 in Wilmington. Investigators determined that Johnson was killed Jan. 13, the department said.

William Haven Hicks, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping after Johnson’s death, according to Wilmington police. He and Johnson met on social media prior to Johnson’s death.

Loved ones shared tributes for Johnson on social media.

“I can’t sleep.. this wasn’t supposed to happen, you didn’t deserve this,” one person wrote on Facebook. “You ARE and always will be a beautiful person, inside and out. You deserved nothing but good things.. you will be missed greatly by so many. I love you.”

“No body deserves any of this especially KC. The most caring loving giving person I have ever met,” another post read.

