Body identified as missing St. Pauls woman

Oct. 29—LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the body found Monday in Rowland as a missing 42-year-old St. Pauls woman.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced the NCOCME's determination Thursday that the body found on Tom M. Road in Rowland was that of Jessica Lawrence, who had been missing since Sept. 26.

Lawrence was reported missing on Oct. 12 by a family member.

"Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and follow up on leads," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Among entities that assisted with the investigation and searches were the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Robeson County Search and Rescue Team, North Carolina Search and Rescue Team, a state cadaver dog, Robeson County Emergency Management and Robeson County EMS.

"Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a prepared statement released to the Robesonian. "I spoke with Jessica's mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime."

On Oct. 14, Lawrence's gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located by a sheriff's detective and seized after a traffic stop in the area off N.C. 710 North in Red Springs.

Lawrence's boyfriend 42-year-old Michael L. Brayboy, of Rowland, was driving the vehicle and arrested by investigators.

He was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secured bond, where he remained in custody, as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.