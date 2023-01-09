Body identified in NH cold case murder after 50 years, public’s help sought in finding murderer

After over 50 years, authorities have identified a previously unknown female body found in the woods of Bedford in 1971.

Using forensic testing along with help from the DNA Doe Project, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine “Kathy” Ann Alston from Boston, Massachusetts.

Officials say on October 6, 1971, Alston’s body was found in a (then) wooded area at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford near the Route 101 by-pass. Her body had been deceased for approximately 1 to 3 months before she was discovered, according to authorities.

The cause of her death has not been determined but police say the manner of her death was homicide.

“We are determined to stay on this case and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to follow any leads that may help us determine who might be responsible for Ms. Alston’s death,” said Attorney General John Formella. “Today’s announcement by our Cold Case Unit is very important and I am proud of their difficult and very diligent work. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice for Ms. Alston, her family, and for all New Hampshire crime victims.”

In 1993 and again in 2006, New Hampshire State Police along with the help of experts reconstructed Alston’s likeness using clay. Between 2020 and 2022, investigators were able to discover a likely genetic match that identified the previously unknown victim as Alston.

Kathy Alston was born in Chelsea in 1945, graduated from Dorchester High School in 1963 and took classes at Boston University. In November 1967, she married fellow BU student Ralph Lawson Garrett Jr. in Newton. The newlyweds honeymooned in Jamaica, moved to Cambridge, and later divorced, according to authorities.

Officials say in 1971, Alston’s parents and siblings moved from Massachusetts to Texas where her father’s family was from. Kathy was supposed to meet her family at Logan Airport for their flight to Texas but never showed up.

Story continues

Records show that no one ever reported Alston missing, but investigators now know her body was found on October 6 in Bedford, New Hampshire.

According to investigators, Alston’s siblings never saw or spoke with Kathy after they moved to Texas.

At the time of her murder, authorities say Alston was already divorced from Garrett Jr., who is currently deceased. Police say there is no evidence to suggest their divorce wasn’t amicable.

Alston was reportedly living at 35 Beacon Street in Boston, Massachusetts with a roommate named David Cormier, whose age is unknown, according to officials.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is now seeking the public’s help in finding Alston’s murderer. Anyone who knew Kathy Alston or associated with her, including David Cormier, is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



