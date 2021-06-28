Body identified and suspect arraigned

Jun. 28—PARMA — A suspect is in police custody for the murder of 50-year-old Cari D. Smith of North Royalton, Det. David Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department said Monday.

Richard Muncie Jr., 50, of Parma, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in Geauga County. Police said he was driving the victim's vehicle.

Muncie, charged with murder, made his initial appearance Monday morning in Parma Municipal Court, Loeding said.

He is being held in North Royalton's jail without bond, court officials said.

Smith's body was found Friday by employees of Waste Management at the landfill in Geneva Township.

According to Loeding, police were tipped off something was wrong when Smith failed to show up for work. When police arrived at her apartment, she was not home. Police found the scene consistent with an abduction and possible murder and began collecting evidence, he said.

Police also noted her vehicle was missing from her garage. With assistance from the vehicle's OnStar tracking system, police saw that her vehicle was in Geauga County.

The Geauga County Sheriff's Department assisted North Royalton police by stopping the vehicle and arresting the driver, Richard Muncie Jr.

Police believe Smith was killed in her apartment during a domestic dispute with Muncie, Loeding said.

"The whole thing is very sad," he said. "They had a strained relationship, a friendship or ex-friendship of some kind."

When police searched the vehicle, they discovered evidence consistent with a body having been transported from North Royalton to a Fairport Harbor dumpster, Loeding said.

Waste Management picked up the contents of the dumpster and transported it to the landfill in Geneva Township, where Smith's body was found by employees, he said.

Loeding said Smith appeared to have a head injury.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is performing the autopsy. Preliminary results are expected today.