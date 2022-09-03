Body identified in Waterford drowning incident

Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford's William Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning.

He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford on Thursday morning after a 911 call reported seeing a body.

Acquaintances said they had last seen Lopez on Aug. 28.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Search and Rescue issued divers, who did a sweep of the area where the body was found and did not suspect or find any evidence of foul play.

