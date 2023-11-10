Body of JMU student found in dormitory as Virginia State Police investigate

HARRISONBURG — A student at James Madison University was found dead early Thursday morning on campus, authorities said.

The JMU Police Department has requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office to conduct a death investigation.

The 19-year-old male's body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation remains ongoing," Virginia State Police said in a press release.

