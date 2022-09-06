Body of kidnapped teacher Eliza Fletcher found in Tennessee, police say

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old mom and teacher who was abducted in Memphis during an early morning jog, is dead, Tennessee police say.

Investigators located a body near 1600 Victor St., about 6 miles west of the University of Memphis, and confirmed it was Fletcher on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

She was a mother of two boys, a “beloved” teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, and the granddaughter of deceased billionaire Joseph Orgill III, McClatchy News previously reported

Fletcher was running close to campus when she was kidnapped around 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 2. Surveillance video shows a man approach and force her into a dark-colored SUV before leaving the scene.

Police found that SUV, and a 38-year-old suspect inside, on Sept. 3. But even with a suspect in custody, Fletcher was still missing.

Cleotha Abston was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, police said.

However, with the discovery of Fletcher’s body, Abston is now facing additional charges of murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

Police have not announced a cause of death.

