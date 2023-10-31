Body left in Central El Paso alley was a homicide, police say

El Paso police officials have confirmed that the death of an encobijado found in an alley in the Central-area neighborhood last week was a homicide.

An encobijado is a term common across the border in Juárez, referring to the dumping of murder victims in public left wrapped in cobijas (blankets).

Detectives are awaiting formal identification of a man, described as being about 30 years old, found dead in an alley, officials said Monday, Oct. 30. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but officials said that foul play is suspected.

The body was found 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24, in an alley behind the 1900 block of Happer Street in the Pershing Government Hill area, police said. The area is near railroad tracks east of Memorial Park.

A video circulating on social media showed the body wrapped in a white blanket in an alley next to railroad tracks.

Anyone with information regarding the alley homicide may call police detectives at 915-212-4000 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

