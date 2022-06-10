Body left near road identified as person reported missing a year ago, NC cops say

Human remains found in North Carolina were identified as a person who was reported missing a year earlier, officials said.

Now, multiple people could be facing charges, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The case dates to May 2021, when a relative reported that Willie Walters Jr. II had disappeared.

Through an investigation that involved the High Point and Thomasville police departments, officials said human remains were recovered on May 27, 2022.

“They were sent for autopsy and identification at Wake (Forest) Baptist Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office wrote June 9 in a news release. “As a result of the autopsy, the human remains were positively identified as Willie Walters Jr. II.”

The sheriff’s office — based roughly 25 miles south of Winston-Salem — said suspects are accused of leaving Walters’ body near Smith Drive in Thomasville.

“Three subjects have been charged and arrested or have pending warrants,” deputies wrote in their release. “Once all parties have been apprehended further information about their identity will be available.”

People with tips are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 336-242-2051, the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, or Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or 336-889-4000.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 10.

